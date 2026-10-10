Airport in Saudi capital has been attacked again, say officials

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times this week, with three Saudi civilians including a pilot killed on Thursday.

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Riyadh Airport
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh “closed again,” the Flightradar24 monitor said Thursday on X. “Last landing 80+ minutes ago. Last take off 90+ minutes ago.”

Cairo: Two regional officials said the airport in the Saudi capital has been attacked again.

One official said the Riyadh airport has been evacuated, and the other said air traffic has stopped. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to speak to the media.

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times this week, with three Saudi civilians including a pilot killed on Thursday.

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Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have claimed responsibility for those attacks. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.

The airport issued a terse alert telling passengers to check with airlines to confirm flights before going there.

Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with a Saudi-led coalition providing air support for government forces in an attempt to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea.

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