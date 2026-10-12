Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar’s death on October 8 has left the film industry and his fans mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed performers. The 75-year-old actor died after suffering a fatal heart attack, with his post-mortem report now revealing that a blood clot in a major artery supplying the heart led to the cardiac event.

A senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital confirmed the findings on Sunday, stating that the actor died due to an acute myocardial infarction caused by a blockage in the left main coronary artery.

What did Nana Patekar’s post-mortem report reveal?

According to the post-mortem report, the actor suffered a heart attack after a blood clot obstructed the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a significant portion of the heart.

The report cited the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease” and classified it as a natural death.

The findings provide a medical explanation for the sudden cardiac emergency that claimed the veteran actor’s life.

Doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes

Nana Patekar was at his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji, Goa, when he became unwell in the early hours of October 8.

According to reports, his caretaker contacted a private hospital after noticing his condition and requested immediate medical assistance. An ambulance was dispatched to the actor’s residence, which was located less than a kilometre from the hospital.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for nearly 45 minutes. However, despite their efforts, he could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 am.

Doctors at the private hospital had initially suspected that he had suffered a heart attack.

Nana Patekar’s last rites held with state honours

Following his death, Nana Patekar’s body was shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

His mortal remains were later flown to Pune and taken to his farmhouse in Donje village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours.

The actor is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar, and their son, Malhar Patekar.

Known for his powerful performances and memorable roles across Hindi and Marathi cinema, Nana Patekar leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian films. His death marks the end of an illustrious chapter in a career that earned him recognition as one of the industry’s most distinctive actors.