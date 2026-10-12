Chalray Chalray Waal: The Pakistani song winning hearts in India

Hyderabad: A Pakistani Saraiki folk song, ‘Chalray Chalray Waal’, is finding fresh audiences in India, with its lilting rhythm and catchy refrain generating interest on social media and prompting comparisons with ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’, the popular romantic number from the 1994 Bollywood film Mohra.

The song has gained fresh momentum through contemporary renditions and short-video platforms. Pakistani singer Zeeshan Khan Rokhri has presented a version in tribute to his late father, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri, while Indian Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s rendition has helped introduce the Saraiki number to a wider audience. Singer Shanzy Sibal’s acoustic interpretation has also attracted attention online, alongside female covers and modern remixes that give the traditional melody a contemporary sound. The different versions have fuelled interest in the song and prompted listeners to compare its tune with familiar Hindi film music.

‘Chalray Chalray Waal’, also spelt ‘Chalre Chalre Baal’, is associated with the Saraiki-speaking belt of southern Punjab in Pakistan. The folk song celebrates the beauty of a beloved through evocative imagery and a repetitive refrain characteristic of regional romantic music. Earlier renditions by Pakistani folk singers, including Shafaullah Khan Rokhri, helped establish its place among Saraiki music enthusiasts.

The online conversation has centred on the perceived similarity between the folk tune and ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’, sung by Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam in Mohra. The Hindi song became memorable for its gentle melody and romantic mood, offering a contrast to the action-driven narrative of the 1994 film. Its enduring popularity has helped Indian listeners recognise familiar melodic patterns in the Pakistani folk number.

However, the resemblance alone does not establish that either song was copied from the other. The precise origins and chronology of the melodies, and whether there was any direct musical influence, remain unclear without further documentary or musicological evidence.

The appeal of ‘Chalray Chalray Waal’ also reflects the power of social media to revive regional music. Its flowing rhythm, expressive vocals and memorable refrain make it well suited to Instagram Reels and other short videos. The comparison with a familiar Bollywood song has added another dimension to its popularity, encouraging listeners to revisit an earlier musical era while discovering a folk tradition from across the border.

The song’s growing visibility highlights the cultural connections that music can sustain between India and Pakistan. Despite differences in language, performance style and musical setting, a familiar tune can create an instant connection between audiences.

For now, ‘Chalray Chalray Waal’ is drawing attention not only as a revived Saraiki folk favourite but also as a reminder that melodies can travel across borders and generations, finding new listeners long after their original performances.