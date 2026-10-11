DRI seizes gold worth Rs 8.98 crore en route to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.83 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs. 8.98 crore, from a specially fabricated cavity in a car travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials maintained heightened surveillance along the national highway and intercepted the car carrying two passengers at Visakhapatnam after a prolonged chase.

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During an extensive search of the vehicle, officials discovered a secret cavity beneath the footwell of the front co-passenger seat. Three packets containing 5,832.90 grams of 24-carat gold of 999 purity were recovered from the concealed compartment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the gold had been smuggled into India through the India-Bangladesh border and was being transported to Hyderabad.

The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Both occupants of the car were arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.