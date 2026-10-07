DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.25 crore at Hyderabad airport

The seized gold weighed 1,481.780 grams.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.25 crore at Hyderabad airport
DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.25 crore at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, has seized foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs 2.25 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The seized gold weighed 1,481.780 grams.

Six pieces of gold found at Hyderabad airport

According to the DRI, officers received information about the gold. Acting on the information, the officers intercepted a passenger who arrived at RGIA.

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During the search, officers recovered six pieces of foreign-origin gold.

The gold pieces had been wrapped in blue adhesive tape and carbon paper. They were concealed inside a specially designed pouch worn beneath the passenger’s clothes.

Passenger arrested

During the investigation, the passenger reportedly told DRI officials that he had collected the gold from inside the aircraft.

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According to the passenger’s statement, the gold had allegedly been concealed inside the aircraft during the earlier foreign leg of its journey.

Later, the passenger was arrested.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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