DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.25 crore at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, has seized foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs 2.25 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The seized gold weighed 1,481.780 grams.

Six pieces of gold found at Hyderabad airport

According to the DRI, officers received information about the gold. Acting on the information, the officers intercepted a passenger who arrived at RGIA.

During the search, officers recovered six pieces of foreign-origin gold.

The gold pieces had been wrapped in blue adhesive tape and carbon paper. They were concealed inside a specially designed pouch worn beneath the passenger’s clothes.

Passenger arrested

During the investigation, the passenger reportedly told DRI officials that he had collected the gold from inside the aircraft.

Also Read Passenger held with 800 grams of gold at Hyderabad airport

According to the passenger’s statement, the gold had allegedly been concealed inside the aircraft during the earlier foreign leg of its journey.

Later, the passenger was arrested.