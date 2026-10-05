Passenger held with 800 grams of gold at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday, October 5, arrested a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, for carrying 800 grams of gold.

The man was apprehended after the DRI searched passengers at the airport based on credible information. The passenger was taken into custody for questioning and to determine the source of the gold.

Further information is awaited.

Similar incident

In June 2026, the Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested two passengers for allegedly possessing 2.2 kg of gold worth Rs 3.36 crore at the Hyderabad Airport.

The passengers had landed from Kuala Lumpur. The arrest was made following intelligence inputs from the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The smuggled gold was found in paste form, concealed in custom-made pouches, wrapped with white cellophane tape. The pouches were stitched into the waistlines of the trousers worn by the passengers. A goldsmith was called in to extract the gold.