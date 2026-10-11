Riyadh airport attack: Telangana man critically injured

Riyadh: Sheikh Saeed from Kamareddy district in Telangana was critically injured in the attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, October 10, and is undergoing treatment, according to media reports.

Further details about Saeed’s injuries, his current medical condition and the hospital where he is receiving treatment were not immediately available.

Also Read Hyderabad man dies in Riyadh airport attack, son critical

The attack killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Among the injured, 11 were Indian nationals, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said.

The incident also claimed the life of 46-year-old Mohammed Yousuf Ali from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, October 11.

The Saudi-led coalition attributed the attack to Yemen’s Houthi movement and vowed a response