Hyderabad gated community guard killed child for lavish lifestyle

Hyderabad: Security guard Vikram Kumar, who allegedly kidnapped and killed a five-year-old child from the premises of a Hyderabad gated community, told police he wanted a lavish lifestyle without any hard work.

On Saturday, October 11, the five-year-old, who resided with her parents and grandparents in Villa Orchids in Kowkoor, had gone to watch Bathukamma festival celebrations at the clubhouse.

She did not return. Instead, her father and grandfather each received a ransom call for Rs 20 lakh. Panicked, her family and the residents of the gated community searched for the girl, but she was not found, and they approached the police.

They finally found her body inside a water sump in the clubhouse cellar.

Vikram Singh, a native of Bihar, who was recently terminated from the job, was arrested after a thorough investigation.

According to the police, Singh confessed to kidnapping and killing the girl. He said he wanted to live lavishly and earn quick money instead of working. He hatched the plan thinking the large amount would help him live his life. However, believing that he could not keep the girl in his custody until the ransom was paid, he allegedly killed her and hid her body in a water sump in the cellar, which was rarely visited by residents of the colony.

On Monday, October 12, Villa Orchids residents staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Secunderabad, demanding that Vikram Kumar be hanged in full public view.

“The child deserved to live. The guard killed the innocent girl. He should be hanged instead of confining him in a room. If he comes out, we will not spare him,” said a resident.

“We chose a gated community because of security reasons. Now whom should we trust after the incident?” asked another resident.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi spoke to them and assured that stern action would be taken against the accused.