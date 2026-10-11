Six-year-old killed in Bollaram, security guard suspected

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl who went missing from a residential building in Bollaram on Saturday, October 10, was found murdered late at night.

According to Bollaram police, the girl was playing in the cellar of the building before she went missing at 9 PM. After a frantic search, the girl’s parents filed a missing person complaint with the Bollaram Police. Following the complaint, special teams were formed to trace the girl.

The police found her lifeless in the clubhouse of the building. It is suspected that the building’s watchman, Vikram, may have committed the offence.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1), and the investigation is underway.