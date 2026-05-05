Six-month-old baby kidnapped in Hyderabad hospital

The incident occurred at midnight when kidnappers snatched the baby from her mother's lap while she was asleep.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 2:51 pm IST
Hospital building at Maila Reddy Hospital, Hyderabad, where a six-month-old baby was kidnapped from a loc.
Malla Reddy Hospital

Hyderabad: A six-month-old baby girl was kidnapped from outside the Mallareddy Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 5.

The incident occurred at midnight when kidnappers snatched the baby, identified as Asha, from her mother’s lap while she was asleep. The incident led to a commotion after which the mother, Navneetha, filed a complaint with the Suraram Police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of kidnapping under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. The Suraram Police told Siasat.com that Navneetha has four children and the youngest of them has been kidnapped.

Subhan Bakery

The police is currently checking the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to trace the kidnappers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 2:51 pm IST

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