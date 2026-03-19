Friends save 6-year-old from kidnapping attempt in Telangana, police deny

The police, however, said that the incident does not seem to be a kidnapping attempt, as the people in the auto came back a while later but did not approach the children again.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th March 2026 3:59 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 4:54 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Four six-year-old boys thwarted what could have been a kidnapping attempt in Sangareddy town’s Dwarka Nagar Colony on Thursday, March 19, by throwing stones at people who tried to pull one of them into an auto. However, the police seemed unsure about the severity of the incident.

According to Sangareddy Town Police, the boys had been playing in an open area in the colony when three people arrived in an auto and called out to them. When one of the boys went to these people, they tried to pull him in. Seeing this, the rest of the boys pelted stones at the auto, causing the “kidnappers” to leave.

The police, however, said that the incident does not seem to be a kidnapping attempt, as the people in the auto came back a while later but did not approach the children again. “If someone is trying to kidnap the children and fails one time, it is highly unlikely they will come back to the same spot again. However, we are investigating the matter and trying to trace the people in the auto. Once we catch them, we will know what they were trying to do there,” Sangareddy town’s Station House Officer Ramanaidu told Siasat.com.

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th March 2026 3:59 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 4:54 pm IST

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