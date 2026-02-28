Burqa-clad woman mistaken for child kidnapper sparks panic in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Hyderabad’s Tolichowki after a video of a burqa-clad woman, alleged to be a child kidnapper, went viral on social media on Friday, February 27.

The video shows a group of local youths confronting the woman, who was reportedly moving “suspiciously” in the area during late hours. The youths detained her and questioned her about her presence in the locality.

According to eyewitnesses, some individuals initially raised doubts over the woman’s identity and asked her multiple questions. However, she was unable to clearly explain why she was in the area at that time, which further fuelled suspicion among residents.

Police alerted

Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to the police station for questioning.

Police officials, after a preliminary inquiry, said there was no evidence linking the woman to any child kidnapping gang.

They suspect that she may be mentally unwell and has been wandering in the area seeking alms.