Man thrashed on suspicion of kidnapping child in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly caught red-handed while attempting to kidnap a child in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 7.

The incident occurred at 11:30 am on Wednesday, January 7, near the Green Park Hotel under the Panjagutta Police Station limits. A video shared on social media showed the man being caught, tied and thrashed by the public.

“I had a doubt after seeing him,” a person is heard saying. The bystanders also abused the man for attempting to kidnap a child.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Punjagutta Police official said that the man was mentally unstable and that he has been shifted to Erragadda Mental Hospital. The police registered a case under Mental Healthcare Act.