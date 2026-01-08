Unemployed protest near Hyderabad metro station for job calendar

The protest saw the participation of girls and boys who are seeking employment.

Unemployed protest near Hyderabad metro station for job calendar. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Unemployed individuals staged a sit-in protest near the Dilshuknagar metro station in Hyderabad demanding the Telangana government release a job calendar.

The protest was held under the Dilshuknagar metro station line where participants sat on the road.

Traffic jam at Hyderabad metro station due to protest

The protest resulted in a heavy traffic jam near the Dilshuknagar metro station on the night of Wednesday, January 7.

The protest saw the participation of girls and boys who are seeking employment. They raised slogans and carried banners.

Slogans such as ‘We do not want Congress rule’, ‘We want justice’ and ‘Job calendar announced in the Assembly has to be released immediately’ were raised during the protest.

Nearly 500 protestors from various libraries and hostels in Dilsuknagar took part in the protest near metro station in Hyderabad. At the spot, police were seen trying to manage the flow of traffic.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malakpet SHO P Naresh said that the police handled the situation and no one was injured.

Telangana job calendar

Earlier, there was a report that the state government was going to release the job calendar for 2025-26 in June last year.

In 2024, the Telangana government released the calendar on August 2.

On Thursday, unemployed individuals were demanding the release of the Telangana job calendar and protested at the metro station in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned that the previous BRS government, which ruled the state from 2014 to 2023, never released the annual job calendar.

