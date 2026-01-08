Love story ends in tragedy after 16-year-old Hyderabad girl dies by suicide

Following the girl's suicide, her boyfriend also ended his life.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2026 10:26 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A love story ended in tragedy after a 16-year-old girl died by suicide on Tuesday, January 6, in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

Following the girl’s suicide, her boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Siddagoni Mahesh, also ended his life.

Hyderabad girl’s love story began four months ago

As per the details of the case, the girl was in a relationship with Mahesh for the past four months.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

She was reportedly in emotional stress after her relationship with Mahesh was objected to and their marriage proposal was rejected.

Reportedly, their family members were aware of their relationship and were against the marriage as the girl was a minor.

Suicide

On January 6, the love story ended after the Hyderabad girl, who was battling emotional stress, died by suicide.

Memory Khan Seminar

Upon learning of it, the man slipped into depression and ended his life the next morning.

It is reported that the couple had attempted suicide earlier too. However, they were saved after timely treatment in a hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2026 10:26 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button