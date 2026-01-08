Love story ends in tragedy after 16-year-old Hyderabad girl dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A love story ended in tragedy after a 16-year-old girl died by suicide on Tuesday, January 6, in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

Following the girl’s suicide, her boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Siddagoni Mahesh, also ended his life.

Hyderabad girl’s love story began four months ago

As per the details of the case, the girl was in a relationship with Mahesh for the past four months.

She was reportedly in emotional stress after her relationship with Mahesh was objected to and their marriage proposal was rejected.

Reportedly, their family members were aware of their relationship and were against the marriage as the girl was a minor.

Suicide

On January 6, the love story ended after the Hyderabad girl, who was battling emotional stress, died by suicide.

Upon learning of it, the man slipped into depression and ended his life the next morning.

It is reported that the couple had attempted suicide earlier too. However, they were saved after timely treatment in a hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.