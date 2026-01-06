Sankranti vacation holidays extended for schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The School Education Department on Monday, January 5, extended the Sankranti vacation holidays for all schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

As per the academic calendar issued by the state government earlier, five holidays were declared for all schools other than missionary ones from January 11 to 15, but the vacation has now been extended.

Sankranti vacation holidays for schools in Hyderabad

As per the new schedule, the vacation is from January 11 to 16, 2026. The schools will reopen on January 17.

According to Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, the holidays have been extended as there is a festival on January 16.

All regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers have been directed to take necessary action accordingly.

Also Read Brace for 8 days of intense winter in Hyderabad, IMD predicts foggy conditions

However, as Shab-e-Meraj is on January 17, some schools in Hyderabad may reopen on January 19 after the Sankranti vacation holidays. As Shab-e-Meraj is an optional holiday, not all schools will remain closed.

FA-4 examinations

After the Sankranti vacation, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts will also be gearing up for the Formative Assessment (FA)-4.

As per the academic calendar, the FA-4 examination should be completed by February 7 for class X and by February 28 for classes I to IX.