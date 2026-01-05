Brace for 8 days of intense winter in Hyderabad; IMD predicts foggy conditions

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad might once again need to get ready for eight days of intense winter, along with foggy conditions, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from the city, other districts of Telangana are also expected to witness intense weather conditions.

Temperature dipped

The minimum temperatures in Hyderabad have already dipped below 15 degrees Celsius in many areas, including Tirumalagiri, Asifnagar, Maredpally, Bahadurpura, and Shaikpet.

In the case of other districts in Telangana, the minimum temperatures have fallen below 11 degrees Celsius. The lowest mercury level of 10.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sangareddy district.

Meanwhile, Telangana weatherman Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, has predicted that the second cold wave will be witnessed during January 5-12, with night temperatures expected to dip significantly.

COLDWAVE WARNING 2.0 ⚠️



Hope you all enjoyed brief respite from COLDWAVE so far (though we had super foggy mornings, chill was less)



GET READY FOR COLDWAVE 2.0 during January 5-12 with temperatures expected similar to the range of DECEMBER COLDWAVE



This time day temperatures… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 4, 2026

It is predicted that even the day temperatures will decline to as low as 25 degrees Celsius. However, so far, IMD Hyderabad has not issued any alert for the winter wave.

According to his forecasts, hazy and foggy weather conditions are expected in the state.

IMD issues no winter alert for Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that foggy or misty conditions will continue in the city until January 8. However, it has not issued an alert for the winter cold. According to the IMD, hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the night and early morning hours.

In view of the expected weather conditions, residents need to plan their travels accordingly, especially late at night and in the early morning.