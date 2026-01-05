29-year-old woman jumps into Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake in front of kids

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar lake in front of her kids at the Tank Bund on Friday, January 2.

Speaking to siasat.com, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lake Police, B. Balaraj, said that the woman, identified as Vasantha, was facing financial hardships.

Hyderabad police alerted after woman jumped into Hussain Sagar

On Friday evening, the woman reached the Tank Bund along with her two kids.

After reaching the spot, she handed over her cell phone to the kids, made them sit on a chair, and asked them to play for a while. Soon, the woman jumped into the lake.

Some passersby alerted the police, who found the kids crying and distressed. They were taken to the police station and later handed over to the woman’s brother.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar

Reason for suicide

According to the SI, the woman had been facing financial hardships ever since her husband passed away four years ago due to jaundice.

Originally from Mahabubnagar district, she was residing at Pahadisharif with her parents and supporting her kids, identified as Nandu, aged 7 years, and Cherry, aged 3.5 years.

Following the incident, the body was retrieved from the lake and shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

On Saturday, the body was handed over to her family members.