BJP youth leader questions Oakridge school over Dussehra classes

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader has questioned Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, over allegedly holding classes during the state’s Dussehra holidays, demanding that the school give its students the break.

In a post on X, PM Sai Prasad, who has served as national treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), claimed that the school was keeping its campus open during Navratri despite “reported holiday directions” from the Telangana government and education authorities.

He asked the management to publicly explain why the school was functioning during this period and whether this complied with government orders. He also claimed that other schools in the state were observing the break.

“Students deserve fairness. Festivals deserve respect. Government directions deserve compliance,” he said.

Why Is Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, Forcing Students to Miss Navratri?



Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, is keeping its campus open during Navratri despite reported holiday directions from the Telangana Government and education authorities. This is not a… — PM Sai Prasad (@pm_saiprasad) October 11, 2026

Siasat.com could not verify whether the school is holding classes.

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Dussehra holidays from October 10 to 22

Under the state’s 2026-27 academic calendar, schools in Telangana are closed for Dussehra from October 10 to October 22 and will reopen on October 23. The break covers the Bathukamma festival, which ends with Saddula Bathukamma on October 19, and Vijayadashami on October 20.

It is not clear whether this year’s holiday schedule is binding on schools affiliated to international boards.

In January 2024, a state order on Sankranti holidays covered government, private and unaided schools, and warned of strict action against those that did not comply.