Minority community bouncers claim boycott by Navratri organisers

Hyderabad: Muslim bouncers and security guards in Hyderabad have alleged that Navratri event organisers are boycotting them due to pressure from right-wing groups.

A group of bouncers, including Hindus and Muslims individuals, spoke to reporters on October 4, saying they have been facing religious discrimination from organisers of dandiya programmes since 2024.

One of the bouncers, Mohammed Feroz, who also goes by Fazal, said the event organisers were claiming to be under undue pressure to avoid employing them. “If that’s the case, the organisers must complain to the police about those who are promoting religious discrimination. We request the police to act against such people,” he said.

What started as discrimination in hiring bouncers at dandiya events has now expanded to the employment of security personnel at hotels and clubs as well, said Fazal.

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Hindu bouncers present at the press gathering urged event organisers not to discriminate on religious lines. Some said it was not right to discriminate against an entire community, while others said Hindus and Muslims want to exist peacefully side by side in Telangana, but certain fringe elements were trying to spark communal tension through religious discrimination.

Asaduddin Owaisi calls for police action

Noting the concerns, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said “this poison” can be avoided if the police act accordingly.

“Muslim bouncers and other workers have reported that event organisers are boycotting them under pressure from extremist organisations,” he said on X. “This poison can be curbed if the police take strict action.”

Muslim bouncers and other workers have reported that event organisers are boycotting them under pressure from extremist organisations. This poison can be curbed if the police take strict action. More importantly, the people of Telangana must stand united across religions against… https://t.co/wvuqlQWQpe — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2026

Owaisi added, “More importantly, the people of Telangana must stand united across religions against this evil. Otherwise, the state’s progress and development will also become a victim.”