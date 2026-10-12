Some parts of Hyderabad to see a decline in water supply

The shortage has affected industrial supplies in Sangareddy, particularly to beverage and chemical companies.

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Hyderabad: Some parts of Hyderabad will experience nearly 50 per cent decline in water supply due to low water levels in the Singur reservoir.

There will be a dip of 20 to 50 per cent in water supply at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Ordnance Factory (ODF) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said.

The institutions have been asked to make alternative arrangements until June next year, when the reservoir is expected to receive fresh inflows, Telangana Today reported.

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The HMWSSB draws water from Singur to supply these institutions and parts of Hyderabad. The reservoir, which has a full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft (thousand million cubic feet), currently holds only 3.70 TMCft of water.

The water shortage has also affected industrial supplies in Sangareddy, particularly to beverage and chemical companies. While officials declined to share details of the water supplied to breweries and other beverage manufacturers, sources said allocations to these units had been gradually reduced.

Despite the restrictions, officials supplied 5,000 litres of water to one beverage company on Monday. Water supply to chemical companies, meanwhile, has been stopped in view of the dwindling reservoir levels.

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