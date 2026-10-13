Telangana ACB nabs Tahsildar for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, October 12, caught a Tahsildar and a mandal surveyor of Abdullapurmet mandal in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe to conduct a survey and issue a joint inspection survey report for a layout as per HMDA guidelines.

The officials were identified as Tahsildar B Sudershan Reddy and Mandal Surveyor Batuka Srinivasulu.

According to ACB officials, the surveyor was caught near Abdullapurmet while allegedly accepting a bribe from a complainant on the Tahsildar’s instructions.

The two officials had initially demanded Rs.30 lakh for the official favour but later reduced the amount to Rs.20 lakh, the ACB said.

The bureau recovered the bribe amount from Srinivasulu. Both his fingers tested positive in a chemical test conducted by the ACB, confirming contact with the tainted currency.

The ACB said the two officials had allegedly acted improperly and dishonestly in the discharge of their public duties.

Both officials were being arrested and would be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally in Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.