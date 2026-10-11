Balakrishna, others to give up property to ease KBR traffic woes

Hyderabad: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shabdalaya Studios and Bhavya Constructions have reportedly agreed to give up significant portions of their properties for road widening and easing traffic woes around Hyderabad’s Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park.

They have also refused monetary compensation and only accepted Transferable Development Rights (TDR). The land in this area is estimated around Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh per square yard.

According to a Deccan Chronicle journalist, Balakrishna had decided to part with 862.77 square yards of his residential property at Road No 45 junction in Jubilee Hills.

The move affects a significant portion of the house which was built by his father NT Rama Rao in 1982 and might require him to move from the premises.

The land given up by the actor will help widen the junction and ease traffic flow from Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills towards Cable Bridge, Durgam Cheruvu, Knowledge City and the western IT corridor.

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Shabdalaya Studios had agreed to surrender approximately 608 square yards near the KBR Park entrance junction.

The move will help widen the free-left turn and reduce bottlenecks for vehicles approaching Jubilee Hills Check Post from Panjagutta and NFCL.

This affects the studio’s property from its compound wall all the way up to the main building.

Bhavya Constructions is giving up approximately 341.33 square yards at the Film Nagar junction which is a vital link between the Jubilee Hills residential colonies and the Financial District, Gachibowli and western IT corridor.