Mr Faisu marries Nikhat: Inside his net worth 2026, luxury life

Mumbai: Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, is officially married! The social media influencer and actor announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing beautiful glimpses from his fairytale nikah ceremony in Madinah. He also revealed the face of his wife, Nikhat aka Tanya, leaving fans excited.

As the newlywed star trends across social media, fans are also curious to know more about his lifestyle, luxurious properties, car collection and net worth. From his humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most popular digital creators, Mr Faisu’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Mr Faisu’s net worth in 2026

As per estimates circulating online, Mr Faisu’s net worth is reportedly around Rs 41 crore. He is also said to earn between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per month through various professional ventures.

Faisu rose to fame through short-form videos and social media content before expanding his career into television, acting and brand endorsements. With millions of followers across platforms, he has established himself as a prominent name in India’s digital entertainment industry. On Instagram alone, Faisal Shaikh has over 33 million followers.

His income reportedly comes from brand endorsements, sponsored Instagram posts, YouTube collaborations, reality television appearances and acting projects. He has also been associated with ventures such as the deodorant brand 24×7 and the music video and web series project Bang Baang.

His appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 further increased his visibility among television audiences and helped him expand beyond social media.

From earning Rs 50 a day to becoming a star

Mr Faisu’s success story is particularly inspiring because of his modest beginnings. Before becoming a familiar face on social media, he reportedly worked as a salesman on Mumbai’s Linking Road, earning around Rs 50 a day.

He also helped with his father’s nightwear business while growing up in Dharavi, Mumbai. His journey from financial struggles to building a successful career in the entertainment industry reflects the opportunities that social media can create for aspiring artists.

His popularity grew through entertaining short videos, collaborations and his association with Team 07. Over time, he built a massive online following and attracted opportunities in television, music videos and brand promotions.

Today, his reported earnings and lifestyle are a far cry from his early days.

Mr Faisu’s luxurious house in Mumbai

One of the major milestones in Faisu’s life was purchasing a luxurious apartment in Versova, Mumbai, an area known for its premium residential properties and celebrity homes.

The property features spacious interiors, modern architecture and scenic city views. Faisu has also spoken about the importance of providing a comfortable life for his family, making the achievement particularly significant given his humble beginnings.

His home represents one of the biggest milestones in his journey from a young man working to support his family to a successful social media personality.

Mr Faisu’s car collection

Faisu also has a reported collection of luxury cars and SUVs, reflecting his love for automobiles. His garage is said to include a mix of premium sedans, off-road vehicles and rugged SUVs.

Some of the vehicles associated with him include:

Range Rover Defender: Reportedly valued at around Rs 2 crore, it is among the most expensive vehicles associated with him.

BMW 7 Series

BMW 6 Series GT

Jaguar XE

Jeep Wrangler

Mahindra Thar

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X: A custom cruiser motorcycle reportedly part of his collection.

From his early struggles to his reported multi-crore net worth, luxury home and impressive automobile collection, Mr Faisu’s journey reflects his transformation into one of India’s most recognisable social media stars. Now beginning a new chapter of his personal life, the influencer continues to remain in the spotlight.