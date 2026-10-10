Mr Faisu gets married in Madinah, shares first photos with wife

Mumbai: Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has tied the knot in the holy city of Madinah. The influencer shared the first pictures from his Nikah, offering a glimpse of the special moment with his wife.

Sharing the pictures, Mr Faisu wrote, “And We created you in pairs” | Quran 78:8, followed by a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for his dream turning into reality.”

“Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words,” he wrote.

He also requested his followers to keep the couple in their duas as they begin their new journey together, praying for endless love and barakah in their marriage.

For the Nikah, Mr Faisu looked elegant in a white sherwani, while his wife, Nikhat, opted for a white gharara paired with a red dupatta and stunning gold jewellery. The couple shared beautiful glimpses of their fairytale Nikah, with the magnificent Masjid al-Munawwarah in the background.

Following the intimate ceremony in Madinah, Faisal Shaikh is reportedly set to host a grand, star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on October 19.