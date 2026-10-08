Ahead of Diwali, Hyderabad domestic flights costlier than int’l fares

Hyderabad: Airfares from Hyderabad have surged ahead of Diwali with domestic flights to several Indian cities now costing more than tickets to international destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok.

The cost of a one-way flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh or Patna during the Diwali period is currently Rs 22,000. The usual fare is around Rs 9,000.

International tickets cheaper than Hyderabad domestic flights

International airfares are comparatively lower on some routes. Tickets from Hyderabad to Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok are available for around Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000.

Airfares have also increased on routes connecting Hyderabad with Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhopal and Indore.

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Diwali fares may rise further

As per the travel agents, the airfares are expected to increase further ahead of Diwali festival as more passengers make travel plans.

The agents attributed the current increase in airfare of domestic flights from Hyderabad to limited flight availability amid uncertainty in the Middle East.

A report in Times of India quoted Abdul Majeed Faheem of the Travel Agents Federation of India (Telangana and AP Chapter) saying that the number of available seats are not meeting the rise in demand.

According to him, many passengers travel to their hometowns during festivals. Due to fewer seats available, fares have increased, he added.

Meanwhile, South Central Railway (SCR) has arranged around 600 special trains connecting Telangana with destinations in north, south, east and west India.

Some of these trains still have vacant berths.