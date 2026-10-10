First glimpse of ‘Mrs Faisu’: Faisu pictured with rumoured wife

Hyderabadi: A wedding invitation, a mystery woman and now a photograph featuring red roses: Mr Faisu’s personal life has all the ingredients to keep the curiosity going. Amid reports about his wedding, a picture being shared as the first glimpse of “Mrs Faisu” has added another twist to the conversation.

The photograph shows Faisu dressed in a white shirt and matching cap, holding a red rose and a drink. Behind him stands a woman wearing a white abaya with her face partially covered, also carrying a red rose. While the image has prompted speculation about his partner, her identity and relationship with the content creator remain unconfirmed.

For the unversed, the glimpse is from a hotel in Madinah and Mr Faisu is in the holy city for his nikah, something which has been confirmed by the social media influencer himself in his latest vlog.

Adding to the speculation, a friend of Faisal Shaikh has claimed that the social media influencer was supposed to get married on Friday, October 9, in Madinah. If the information shared by his friend is accurate, it would mean that Faisal is now officially married.

The wedding buzz follows an invitation that surfaced online, with a decorative display carrying the names “Mr Faisu & Tanya”. Faisu is expected to host a grand, star-studded valima or reception in Mumbai on October 19.

For now, the image offers another talking point in Faisu’s closely followed wedding story. Is this really the first glimpse of his partner? An official introduction would finally put the speculation to rest.