Hyderabad: Speculation surrounding social media influencer and reality TV star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, tying the knot has intensified, with his friends and industry colleagues dropping hints about the wedding. While Faisu is yet to officially confirm the news, his friend and fellow influencer Adnaan Shaikh has now revealed that the star is in Madinah for his Nikah.

Speaking to media, Adnaan confirmed that the ceremony is just around the corner. “Abhi Faisu gaya hua hai Madinah nikah karne. Nikah bahaut jald hai, 2-4 din mein,” he said, suggesting that the ceremony will take place in the coming days.

The development has further fuelled speculation that Faisu will have an intimate Nikah ceremony in Saudi Arabia, attended by close family members. His recent visuals from the country have also been doing the rounds online.

Mr Faisu’s valima in Mumbai on October 19

While the Nikah is set to take place in Madinah, Faisu is expected to host a grand, star-studded valima or reception in Mumbai on October 19, according to the wedding invitation circulating online.

Meanwhile, the identity of his bride-to-be remains a topic of discussion. A floral board and video clips featuring the names “Mr. Faisu & Tanya” have sparked speculation, while glimpses from social media vlogs, including content shared around Yuvika Choudhary’s vlog, reportedly mention the names Mohd Mudassir, Faisu’s legal name, and Nikhat Fatima.

However, details about the bride and the wedding have yet to be officially confirmed by Faisu. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the influencer to share the big news himself.