Saudi Arabia: Explosions heard in Riyadh after danger alert

Riyadh: Residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, reported hearing fresh explosions on Wednesday, October 14, the Associated Press (AP) reported, amid regional tensions involving Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

This came after Saudi Civil Defence issued warnings for Riyadh City and Al-Kharj Governorate through the National Early Warning Platform, alerting residents to potential danger.

Also Read Saudi Aramco building targeted, 4 hurt in Riyadh missile attacks

Authorities urged people to remain calm, seek shelter inside buildings away from windows and follow official safety instructions. Residents were also advised to avoid gathering or filming, stay away from dangerous areas and rely on information released through official channels. Motorists who received alerts while driving were instructed to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

In a statement posted on X, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Riyadh.

التحالف:



اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 14, 2026

Civil Defence later announced on X that the danger had passed in both locations. However, residents subsequently reported hearing fresh explosions in Riyadh, according to AP. The cause of the reported explosions was not immediately clear.

تنبيه زال الخطر عن مدينة الرياض، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (911).



Alert: The danger has passed in Riyadh City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering… pic.twitter.com/sgaNacxQtt — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 14, 2026

Saudi Arabia warns against filming missile and drone interceptions

In a separate advisory, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior warned that filming, publishing or sharing information about efforts to intercept missiles and drones, including their impact sites, could expose individuals to legal liability.

The ministry urged the public not to circulate such material.

Residents in Riyadh and Al-Kharj can contact emergency services on 911.

تصوير أو نشر أو تداول معلومات ذات صلة بالتصدي للصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة ومواقع سقوطها يعرضك للمساءلة القانونية.



#وزارة_الداخلية



Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.… pic.twitter.com/HkyNlT2BWd — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 14, 2026

Yemen’s armed forces claim attacks on Saudi targets

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Yemen’s armed forces spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that Yemeni forces had carried out a military operation targeting Saudi facilities, including an Aramco site in the Eastern Province, King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco refinery in Riyadh.

The statement said the operation involved ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Saree claimed the strikes hit their intended targets, causing damage and fires. These claims could not be independently verified from the available information.

The spokesperson also threatened further operations against Saudi airports and oil facilities in the coming days. He warned international shipping companies, residents and employees to stay away from the targeted facilities, claiming they could become military targets.

The statement said the operations would continue until what the spokesperson described as Saudi aggression against Yemen ended and the blockade was lifted.