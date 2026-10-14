Saudi Aramco building targeted, 4 hurt in Riyadh missile attacks

Riyadh: A Saudi Aramco administrative building in Dhahran was targeted early on Wednesday, October 14, causing a limited fire, while falling debris from intercepted cruise missiles injured four people in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy confirmed the Dhahran incident in a statement shared on X on on Wednesday. It said the fire was limited and no injuries or deaths were reported at the facility.

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#بيان | مصدر مسؤول في وزارة الطاقة: استهداف مبنى إداري تابع لشركة أرامكو السعودية في الظهران دون إصابات. pic.twitter.com/B24GEkW1ts — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) October 13, 2026

Saudi Civil Defence said debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in residential areas of Riyadh, injuring two women, a man and a child. The incident also caused limited material damage to 15 residential buildings.

Missiles and drones intercepted

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced in separate posts on X that missiles and drones targeting Riyadh, Dhahran, Al-Kharj and the Southern region had been intercepted and destroyed.

He also reported that debris from an interception fell in a residential area of Dhahran, prompting authorities to respond.

التحالف:



اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه مدينة الظهران. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 13, 2026

Houthis name Saudi oil and aviation targets

The developments followed coalition airstrikes on a Yemen Petroleum Company facility in Al-Sabaha, west of Sanaa, on Tuesday. The coalition also said it had conducted a military operation targeting fuel facilities and other resources allegedly used by the Houthis to support their military activities in Yemen.

The coalition had issued an evacuation warning before the operation.

pic.twitter.com/5MAnFp3Pjz — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 13, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree had warned that attacks on Sanaa would prompt retaliation in Riyadh. The group subsequently identified Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran, an Aramco refinery in Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport as potential targets if coalition strikes continued.

Saree also urged employees at Saudi oil facilities and aviation workers to avoid locations identified by the group.

Also Read Saudi airstrikes target Yemen oil facility west of Sanaa

Trump accuses Houthis of targeting Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump accused Yemen’s Houthi group of targeting Saudi Arabia and attempting to drive up oil prices, alleging that the group was acting at Iran’s behest.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said the Houthis had resumed their activities after remaining silent for a prolonged period. He claimed that the United States had heavily bombed the group a year earlier before halting its campaign at the Houthis’ request.

Trump alleged that the group was deliberately trying to raise oil prices ahead of the US elections. He also criticised Iran’s military capabilities and economy, claiming that inflation in the country had reached 301 per cent.

“I will never forget!” Trump wrote, warning the Houthis that he would be present after the elections. He did not announce any new US military action in the post.