250 passengers stranded as IndiGo cancels Jeddah-Hyderabad flights

More than 250 passengers have been awaiting arrangements to return to India after IndiGo cancelled flight 6E68 from Jeddah to Hyderabad, leaving Umrah pilgrims and other travellers facing uncertainty over their journey home.

The flight was scheduled to depart King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 10:55 pm on Sunday, October 11. However, Houthi attacks on the airport have left passengers stranded.

The disruption comes amid regional aviation concerns after Yemen’s Houthi movement warned airlines, aviation personnel and travellers against using Saudi Arabia’s airports and airspace.

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Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree issued the warning in a post on X on Sunday, October 11, exempting airports in Makkah and Madinah. He urged those affected to take the warning seriously and said Saudi Arabia would bear responsibility for any failed interceptions.

The incident came to light after Hyderabad-based artist Marzia Ali appealed to Indian authorities to intervene after her family members were affected by the disruption. In an Instagram post, she sought help for her mother, grandmother and two brothers, one of whom is a minor.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ali said passengers had completed check-in and immigration formalities before the departure was repeatedly delayed.

Passengers recount delays and cancellation

Sufiyan Ali, whose family was travelling with an Umrah group, told Siasat.com that four members of his family and 40 people from their group were affected. They were stopped around 45 minutes before the scheduled departure and asked to wait.

Passengers were later given an expected departure time of around 3:50 pm to 4 pm on Monday, October 12. They were provided hotel accommodation for around six to seven hours before being taken back to the airport at about 2 pm that day. After further repeated changes to the departure schedule, they were informed that the flight had been cancelled.

Over 250 passengers have reportedly been stranded in Jeddah for around 28 hours after IndiGo cancelled flight 6E68 to Hyderabad. The disruption has left Umrah pilgrims and other travellers uncertain about their return, with passengers awaiting clarity on alternative flights and… pic.twitter.com/1LqQOFe9xH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2026

Sufiyan said passengers had been waiting for around 28 hours by the time they received the cancellation notice. He said the cancellation was formally communicated at around 5:10 pm on Tuesday, October 13.

He added that passengers had contacted the Indian Embassy and were advised to approach their tour operator or make their own arrangements.

Maliha, another affected passenger, told Siasat.com that travellers had waited for more than 24 hours without a confirmed departure time. She said they had received snacks but were concerned about the lack of proper meals.

Accommodation offered, but return plans remain unclear

In a subsequent update to Siasat.com, Maliha said IndiGo had promised accommodation for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14. However, her family remained uncertain about arrangements after those two days and whether the airline would provide alternative flights.

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Siasat.com contacted IndiGo for comment on flight 6E68’s cancellation, assistance for affected passengers and arrangements for their return to Hyderabad. The airline had failed to respond at the time of publication.

Flight disruptions affect Saudi airports

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh is expected to remain closed until Saturday, October 17, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Monday, October 12.

IndiGo and AkasaAir have temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh until KKIA resumes operations, while flights to and from Jeddah remain operational, according to the airline.

Flightradar24 data cited in a report on Tuesday showed 133 cancellations and 85 delays at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam recorded 62 cancellations and 52 delays between Monday and Tuesday night.

Mohammed Omer Ali, founder and director of Musafir Services, told Siasat.com that cancellations were also affecting travellers flying to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah. The disruption has added to uncertainty for Umrah pilgrims and other travellers making plans in the region.