LIVE: Rahul calls for unity, to host tea for opposition MPs, student groups

New Delhi: Protests have continued across India on Tuesday, October 13, calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Cockroach Janta Party, several student organisations, and Opposition leaders have joined the nationwide stir, with the INDIA bloc on Monday, October 12, marching to the Supreme Court to file a petition against the CEC.

Youth wings protest in Patna seeking CEC’s resignation

02:24 pm: Activists of the student and youth wings of the CPI(ML) Liberation held a protest march in Patna seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The protest march, starting from Gandhi Maidan under tight security measures, was headed towards Lok Bhavan but was stopped by the police at J P Golambar.

VIDEO | Patna: All India Students' Association and other student organisations stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Gandhi Maidan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/zMRUPNjLc7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026

Patna: All India Students’ Association (AISA) workers hold placards and raise slogans during their ‘Lok Bhavan March’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: All India Students’ Association (AISA) workers hold placards and raise slogans during their ‘Lok Bhavan March’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (Source: PTI)

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Protest at CBD ground requires formal permission, necessary approvals: Delhi Police

02:20 pm: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said prior permission, necessary approvals and strict adherence to the established SOP are a must when planning a protest at the CBD Ground.

#WATCH | Delhi | On CBD Ground designated as one of the protest sites Delhi, DCP Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena says, "The CBD ground falls under the jurisdiction of the Anand Vihar police station. This location is highly congested, surrounded by various malls and heavy traffic… pic.twitter.com/DCKGiBdARc — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

SC lawyers gather in solidarity with those mistreated by police in anti-CEC protests

SC lawyers at Media Park in solidarity with those who were reportedly mistreated by Delhi Police during the ongoing anti-CEC protests.

02:12 pm: Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) converged at Media Park in solidarity with the advocates who were manhandled and mistreated by Delhi Police.

All protests are one: Rahul Gandhi

02:09 pm: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc leaders, opposition MPs, students organisations as well as civil society groups at his home for tea to discuss the movement.

Stating that it is a people’s movement to “protect democracy,” the LoP said it will continue “relentlessly.”

“After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media,” he said, adding all protests are one.

आज मैंने INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं, विपक्षी सांसदों, छात्र संगठनों और सिविल सोसाइटी के साथियों को अपने घर चाय पर बुलाया है।



लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के इस जनांदोलन में हम सब एक साथ हैं – और ये आंदोलन लगातार जारी रहेगा।



चाय के बाद हम सभी मिलकर मीडिया के सामने अपनी बात रखेंगे।



All… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 13, 2026

4 FIRs against ‘rumour-mongers ‘; Pakistan social media handles under scanner

01:58 pm: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading false narratives and rumours about the protests in the capital, with several Pakistan-based social media handles under scanner, officials said.

Cases have been registered against social media handles allegedly disseminating misleading information, attempting to create an “anti-India narrative” and disturb law and order, they said.

Several social media handles based in Pakistan are allegedly involved in spreading anti-India narratives in connection with the protests through posts and claims that could create unrest.

Disha takes out march to reclaim Jantar Mantar

01:54 pm: Members of a student organisation took out a march from Connaught Place, demanding immediate release of detained CJP leaders and opposing the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

The protesters, associated with student organisation Disha, called on citizens, particularly youths, to gather at Connaught Place in large numbers, and “reclaim Jantar Mantar”.

Members of Disha demanded immediate release of Ranka, Das and other CJP members, describing the protest march as a demand for justice.

SC urged to initiate suo motu contempt action over posts targeting CJI

01:44 pm: A Supreme Court lawyer has approached Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant seeking consideration of suo motu criminal contempt proceedings over a now-deleted social media post by Congress Kerala targeting the CJI and the Opposition’s protest march to the apex court.

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SC seeks Delhi cop’s explanation over manhandling women journalists

01:38 pm: The Supreme Court has sought the presence of a senior Delhi Police officer on Wednesday, October 14, over allegations of harassment and mishandling of women journalists during the ongoing protests against the CEC.

“We’d like some senior officer to remain present here and explain,” the CJI said, adding that the police would have to answer the allegations.

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SC defers hearing on pleas related to anti-CEC protest to Oct 15

01:12 pm: The Supreme Court deferred to Thursday, October 15, the hearing on pleas related to protests, closure of metro stations and disruptions in train services ahead of the October 10 agitations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana.

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Police ‘refuse’ to let lawyers meet detained CJP leaders

12:36 pm: CJP head of legal team, Ratna Singh, has alleged that the Jaffarpur Kalan Station House Officer has refused to let lawyers meet CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, who were detained for attempting to enter Jantar Mantar.

“Today morning, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other leaders, were detained by Delhi Police for waving the National Flag at Jantar Mantar,” she said on X.

Singh said that while barring lawyers from meeting them, the CJP members’ phones were also confiscated, raising serious concerns. “Under what legal authority are they being detained and why is their lawyer being denied access?” she questioned.

‘Will protest at Jantar Mantar only’

11:30 am: In a video following their detention, Ashutosh Ranka asserted that the CJP is standing by their word and won’t back down until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. “Today there were 10 people, tomorrow there will be 10,000. We will protest at Jantar Mantar only. Gyanesh Kumar will resign here,” said Ranka.

We are not going to bow down to your dictatorial orders! pic.twitter.com/TZZVGxVEdb — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 13, 2026

Dipke said the group had “sneaked” into Jantar Mantar early in the morning with the Tricolour before police picked them up. In a post on X, he said Ajinkya Shinde and other team members were also detained along with Das and Ranka. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote, “You cannot denotify the resistance.”

CJP leaders detained for sneaking into Jantar Mantar

10:06 am: CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police minutes after they climbed over a locked gate to get into Jantar Mantar, waving the Indian flag and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

A video shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shows Das, Ranka and other party members scaling the gate. Once inside, they raised slogans of “Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do” (Gyanesh Kumar, resign) and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, with the national flag in their hands. Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after and took them away.

Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained.



You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/x7B40akCVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

In a statement, the CJP described its action as reclaiming Jantar Mantar, saying that its members had entered the heavily barricaded protest site and hoisted the Tricolour there. “Fortress Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed,” said the statement.



