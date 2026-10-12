Hyderabad man’s funeral in Riyadh as injured sons recovering

The funeral prayers for Mohammed Yousuf Ali, a Hyderabad resident who died after being injured in the Riyadh airport attack, are scheduled to be held after Isha prayers on Monday, October 12, as his two injured sons continue treatment in Riyadh, relatives told Siasat.com.

Yousuf Ali’s elder son, Amaan, has undergone knee surgery and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital. His younger son, Wasey, is also receiving treatment for leg injuries, with three toes reportedly severed. Relatives said both sons were doing well and might be shifted to a general ward on Tuesday, October 13, depending on their recovery.

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Yousuf Ali’s wife, Sameera, and daughter, Maryam, are safe. His aunt, Atiya Sultana, who sustained head injuries in the attack, has undergone surgery and is out of danger, relatives said.

Yousuf Ali, a resident of Mehdipatnam, was travelling with his family to Saudi Arabia for Umrah when the attack occurred at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, October 10. He later died from his injuries.

Funeral arrangements in Riyadh

According to a notice shared by a relative, the Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered after Isha prayers at Masjid Al Rajhi, Exit 15, in Riyadh. The notice also said the ghusl and final viewing would take place at 6 pm, after Maghrib prayers, at the mosque. Burial was scheduled at the northern section of Naseem Cemetery, Gate 1.

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The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday that Yousuf Ali’s family had decided to hold the funeral in Riyadh and that the mission was assisting with the necessary formalities.

#Update regarding Riyadh airport attack on Oct 10.



The family of late Mr. Mohammed Yousuf Ali, who passed away in the attack on Riyadh airport, has decided to conduct the funeral in Riyadh itself. Mission is providing all assistance to the bereaved family including completion… — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 12, 2026

Ghayabana Namaz-e-Janazah in Hyderabad

A ghayabana Namaz-e-Janazah for Yousuf Ali will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 4:15 pm at Masjid-e-Farooq wa Ameena near Pillar No. 19 in Mehdipatnam.

Riyadh airport closure extended

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport will remain closed until 9 pm GMT on Saturday, October 17, according to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) cited by Al Arabiya English. The closure follows a series of attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media said life in the Kingdom continued normally and that the country had the capability to deal with any threat.