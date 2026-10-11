Bigg Boss: New wildcard evicted over alleged physical violence?

Mumbai: Has Nakul Dhull’s Bigg Boss 20 journey hit a roadblock already? A social media update claims that the new wildcard contestant has been evicted following an alleged physical altercation with Gullu. However, the post itself asks viewers to wait for final confirmation, leaving his exit unverified.

The claim puts Nakul at the centre of a possible early twist in the house. While his wildcard entry promised a fresh equation among the contestants, the update suggests that a confrontation with Gullu may have cut his stay short.

According to the post, the alleged eviction followed a fight involving physical violence. It does not explain what triggered the confrontation or provide a detailed account of what happened between the two contestants.

The wording of the update also raises an important question. Although it prominently declares Nakul “evicted,” it ends with “Wait for final confirmation.” That means the claim should be treated as speculation rather than a confirmed development.

If confirmed, the incident would bring an abrupt end to Nakul’s wildcard stint before he had much time to establish his place in the game. For now, the question remains: has his journey really ended, or is there more to the story?