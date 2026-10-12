Riyadh airport strike: Victims from seven nations identified

Riyadh: Victims of the Saturday, October 10, strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, included nationals from India, Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Bangladesh, Jordan and Sudan, with details emerging about those killed in the attack.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said 14 people were killed and 309 others injured in the strike.

Also Read Video captures moment of Riyadh airport strike as pilgrims flee

Hyderabad man killed while travelling for Umrah

Mohammed Yusuf, a 46-year-old IT professional from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, was at the airport with his family to travel to Madinah for Umrah when the strike occurred. His wife and two children were also injured in the attack.

Egyptian flight attendant dies before wedding

Azza Ramzi Muhammad Hassan, a 28-year-old Egyptian cabin crew member with Saudi airline flynas, died from injuries sustained while performing her duties at the airport. She was reportedly preparing to return to Egypt for her wedding. Her death prompted grief in her hometown in Beheira governorate.

Palestinian man from Gaza among victims

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry mourned the death of Talal Al-Dani, a Palestinian from Gaza who was killed in the strike.

Syrian mother of four identified

Buthaina Ahmad Oweida, a Syrian national who had lived in Makkah for five years, was returning from a visit to her sister in Riyadh when the attack occurred. She was a mother of four.

Buthaina Ahmad Oweida (Photo: X)

Bangladeshi Mufti killed en route to Umrah

Mufti Nasrullah Al-Badr, a Bangladeshi religious scholar, was reportedly wearing Ihram garments and travelling to perform Umrah when he was killed in the attack.

Also Read Bangladeshi Mufti killed in Riyadh airport attack

Jordanian father of two among the dead

Mahmoud Hussein Al-Barqawi, a 33-year-old, had been working at a cafe in Saudi Arabia for nearly two years to support his wife and two young children, according to his family.

Sudanese driver identified among victims

A Sudanese resident identified as Al-Mu’tasim also died in the strike. He worked as a driver for a logistics transport company and was at the airport when the attack occurred.