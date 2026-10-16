SC rejects plea against Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes 

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 15, rejected a petition challenging a Telangana High Court order that allowed the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi welfare schemes to continue.

The petition was filed by Hyderabad-based advocate Vijay Gopal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi found no grounds to interfere with the High Court division bench order dated September 1, 2026.

However, the Supreme Court directed that the public interest litigation (PIL) related to the schemes, which is pending before the Telangana High Court, be listed for hearing before a division bench. It said the matter should preferably be heard by a bench headed by the Chief Justice or Acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

HC orders on Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi

The case concerns two Telangana government welfare schemes that provide financial assistance to young women for their marriages.

In August, a single judge of the Telangana High Court had stayed the schemes through an interim order. The state government challenged that order before a division bench in September.

The division bench then stayed the single judge’s interim order, allowing the schemes to continue.

Following it, Vijay Gopal approached the Supreme Court to challenge the division bench’s decision.

Validity of welfare schemes challenged

In the Supreme Court, the advocate challenged the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi welfare schemes and argued that the schemes should be examined for their constitutional validity.

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However, the Supreme Court dismissed his special leave petition (SLP).