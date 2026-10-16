Hyderabad may receive NE monsoon rains as IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may receive three days of North-East monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert.

The alert is valid from October 17 to 19.

Thundershowers, lightning in other districts

Apart from rains in Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast thundershowers and lightning in other districts of Telangana during the North-East monsoon.

The forecast is for seven days, from October 16 to 22. During the period, various districts may also witness rains.

During the south-west monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Hyderabad recorded 458.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 627.5 mm.

In the entire state, rainfall of 615.8 mm was recorded against the normal of 795.7 mm.

Hyderabad braces for NE monsoon rains amid IMD forecast

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers across Hyderabad city with the probability of gusty winds.

Also Read Rainfall deficit spikes demand for water tankers in Hyderabad

Spike in demand for water tankers

The rainfall deficit has resulted in a spike in demand for water tankers in Hyderabad.

In October this year, unusual demand is being witnessed as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is receiving around 6,500 tanker bookings daily.

Rainfall deficit, declining groundwater levels and drying borewells have left residents with no option but to depend on water tankers.

Every year, tanker demand usually reaches its peak during summer. However, this year, the bookings have remained high during the monsoon season.