Chicken biryani stall at Hyderabad Navratri event, cops called

Hyderabad: Stalls advertising chicken biryani and chicken shawarma at a Navratri event in Kompally drew strong objections on Thursday, October 15, prompting people to call the police.

A video posted by Instagram pages ‘swach_hindurashtra’ and ‘mission_bhagyanagar’ is currently sitting at 56.3k views within 18 hours of posting.

The caption reads, “Navratri is a festival of devotion, faith, and reverence for Maa Durga. When an event celebrates Garba and devotion to Mata Rani, the presence of non-vegetarian food stalls within the same venue raises questions about respecting religious sentiments and maintaining the sanctity of the occasion.”

“Faith deserves respect. Traditions deserve dignity. And organisers have a responsibility to respect the sentiments of devotees,” it adds.

The video shows two stalls with menus and posters advertising non-vegetarian food items. In a different clip, a crowd is seen gathering at one of the stalls. A police officer is also among them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pet Basheerabad Police said they were called to AMR convention hall after organisers complained of the non-vegetarian stalls.

“An officer was sent to check the situation, but we found no non-vegetarian items there,” the official said, adding that there was no rule specifically barring non-vegetarian items from Navratri events.