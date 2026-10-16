SCB demolishes illegal function hall in Secunderabad after 30 yrs

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) demolished an unauthorised function hall in Sikh Village on Friday, October 16.

The legal dispute with the property owner began in 1996.

Court ruling clears way for demolition

Telangana Today quoted SCB Cantonment Engineer Ch Uma Shankar saying the property owner had constructed the function hall on a four-acre site.

In 1996, the board approached the court seeking the removal of the unauthorised structure.

Two days ago, the court ruled in favour of the SCB. Following it, the demolition took place.

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Demolition leaves debris across site

The demolition left large amounts of debris scattered across the property. The remains included broken interior walls, collapsed structural pillars, stage fittings and decorative materials.

During the demolition, a large police contingent was deployed at the site to prevent any law-and-order problems.