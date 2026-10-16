Right-wing activists target ‘non-Hindus’ at Begumpet dandiya

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Begumpet police said, "This was a petty incident."

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Crowd gathered at Dandiya event in Hyderabad's Begumpet, with some people raising hands and engaging in a.
Bajrang Dal members speak to the police during Dandiya event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension gripped a dandiya event at the Hockey Grounds in Begumpet here on Thursday night, October 15, as members of right-wing groups objected to the presence of people they claimed were “non-Hindus.”

Activists of the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Vahini and other outfits claimed they handed over 20 people at the Navratri event to the Begumpet Police. They confronted police personnel at the venue, asking how “they” had been allowed in. 

They also raised slogans such as “Desh ke samman mein Bajrang Dal maidan mein” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

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However, the police played down the incident. “This was a petty incident which occurred last night; we counselled those who were caught, and let them off,” an official told Siasat.com.

It was not clear what those caught had done, apart from attending the event. There was no word from the police on any action against the activists.

No bar on entry

No law stops people of any faith from attending public events such as dandiya nights. Article 15(2) of the Constitution prohibits restrictions on any citizen’s access to places of public entertainment on grounds of religion.

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This is not the first such incident at the venue. In October 2023, Bajrang Dal members created a ruckus at the Begumpet Hockey stadium, alleging that a Muslim man had entered a garba event to indulge in “love jihad.” The organisers rejected the claim.

Ahead of Navratri in 2024, Telangana Bajrang Dal convener Siva Ramulu called for a ban on non-Hindus at dandiya venues and warned organisers against employing non-Hindu bouncers.

The same year, the Bajrang Sena sought police action against organisers of an event at SS Convention for allowing non-Hindus in. The organisers said the men were part of their management team.

In 2019, the Bajrang Dal had asked organisers in the city to make Aadhaar cards mandatory at entry to “detect non-Hindus.” It warned that its workers would be present at venues to “take action.”

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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