Eggs found scattered in Mehdipatnam temple, devotees protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Mehdipatnam on Friday, October 16, after eggs were found scattered across the premises and on the gopuram of Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, near Arvind Hospital and Pulla Reddy College, during the ongoing Navaratri celebrations.

Police were deployed at the temple as the incident triggered concern among devotees and members of Hindu organisations.

A gopuram (or gopura) is a monumental, ornate entrance tower found at the gateway of Hindu temples in the Dravidian architecture style of South India.

According to the Sri Kanaka Durga Seva Samithi, the incident occurred on Thursday, October 15, evening when devotees were participating in a religious programme at the temple. Eggs were found at several places on the temple premises, including on the gopuram.

The organisers alleged that some eggs had fallen on women devotees who were present at the temple during the evening. The women were reportedly frightened and did not raise the issue immediately. The extent of the incident became apparent the following morning when devotees noticed eggs scattered around the temple.

In a video shared on social media, protestors raised ” Jai Shri Ram” and “Police down down” slogans.

Tension prevailed at Mehdipatnam on Friday, October 16, after eggs were found scattered across the premises and on the gopuram of Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, near Arvind Hospital and Pulla Reddy College, during the ongoing Navaratri celebrations.



Police were deployed at the temple… pic.twitter.com/1zFRagjDkp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2026

The Navaratri celebrations have been under way at the temple for the past five days. The organisers said they were unable to establish where the eggs had come from or who was responsible for the incident.

The incident prompted the temple committee to appeal to members of the Hindu community, including the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, to visit the temple and extend their support. The organisers also called for unity among members of the community.

The identity of those responsible and the circumstances under which the eggs landed inside the temple premises were not immediately known.