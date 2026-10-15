Hyderabad Police raid Barkas function hall, find biryani restaurant

Hyderabad: A restaurant allegedly operating under the guise of a function hall in Barkas in Hyderabad’s Old City was raided by the police on Wednesday night, October 14, following complaints about its late-night operations.

The premises, named Zoya Convention, are located near the Government Hospital in Barkas. Rajendranagar DCP S Sreenivas inspected the establishment following complaints that it was serving food late into the night.

During the inspection, the police found serial lights installed at the premises, giving it the appearance of a function hall. However, a closer inspection revealed that the establishment was operating as a restaurant and serving biryani throughout the night.

The police also found a menu card listing the price of a plate at Rs 240, indicating that food was being sold to customers rather than the premises being used exclusively for functions.

The late-night operations had reportedly raised concerns among locals, prompting the police to inspect the establishment and verify the nature of its business.

Following the inspection, the police temporarily shut the restaurant for the night and initiated steps to take legal action against the management. Officials are examining whether the establishment was operating in compliance with applicable rules and permissions.

The raid is part of efforts to check establishments allegedly conducting late-night commercial activities under the guise of other businesses in residential areas.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inspection and the permissions held by the management, Rajendranagar DCP S Sreenivas said.