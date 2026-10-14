HMWSSB seizes nine illegal motors in Bodupppal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized nine illegal water motors in Boduppal on Tuesday, October 13, for unauthorised pumping directly from supply pipelines, warning that the practice reduces water availability for other consumers.

The water board officials conducted the operation in coordination with the vigilance team in the East Hanuman Nagar and Hyderabad Urban Development Authority Lakshmi Nagar areas of Boduppal ward.

The HMWSSB warned against fitting motors on water supply pipelines, stressing that such activities affect the water supply network and cause inconvenience to residents who depend on the public distribution system.

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The water board said inspections to detect illegal motors would continue and warned that action would be taken against those found violating the rules.

The crackdown aims to prevent unauthorised water extraction and ensure fair distribution of water among consumers.