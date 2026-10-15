GHMC inspects Rs 1,090 crore steel flyover project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has inspected a proposed Rs 1,090 crore, six-lane steel flyover project aimed at providing signal-free traffic movement between Jubilee Hills Checkpost and NFCL Junction in Hyderabad.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner B Santosh and engineering officials, inspected the proposed 4.3-km elevated corridor on Wednesday, October 14.

The project is designed to improve traffic flow along the stretch through a six-lane, bidirectional steel flyover.

Officials to speed up junction works

During the inspection, officials reviewed foundation excavation and junction improvement works. The measures are intended to improve traffic movement and reduce inconvenience to the public during construction.

Karnan directed officials to speed up improvement works at KBR Park Main Entrance Junction, Agrasen Junction and Jubilee Hills Checkpost Junction. These works are aimed at enabling smooth, one-way traffic movement around KBR Park.

Soil investigations planned for steel flyover in Hyderabad

The Commissioner instructed officials to begin geotechnical investigations immediately for foundation design along the stretch from Mugdha Junction to NFCL Junction.

He also directed them to accelerate foundation excavation and steel fabrication for the section connecting Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Mugdha Junction. Steel fabrication will be carried out off-site alongside the foundation work to speed up construction.

Also Read KBR Park flyover plan in Hyderabad cut to one corridor: Report

The proposed steel flyover is aimed at providing smoother traffic movement between Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Checkpost and NFCL Junction by reducing signal-related delays.