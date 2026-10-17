BB 20: Eviction confirmed, Salman Khan loses cool with Qazi

Mumbai: An eviction and some uncomfortable questions await viewers of Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar. While Aman Gandhi’s journey has come to an end, according to sources, Salman Khan turns the spotlight on Qazi Touqeer and his role in the events that led to Gullu and Nakul Dhull’s ugly confrontation.

Aman Gandhi eliminated

According to the confirmed source update, Aman Gandhi has been eliminated from the reality show. His exit comes after a turbulent week inside the house, with the fallout from Gullu and Nakul’s clash dominating conversations.

Salman questions Qazi

The latest promo shows Salman confronting Qazi over the incident involving Scout OP and questioning how he could find humour in such behaviour. The controversy centres on Qazi’s remarks about spitting in Scout’s ear, which had already drawn criticism outside the house.

For those catching up, the confrontation began with Qazi allegedly boasting about the incident and making demeaning remarks about Scout. Nakul confronted him, and the argument eventually escalated into a physical clash between Nakul and Gullu.

According to the Weekend Ka Vaar updates, Salman points to Qazi’s behaviour as the trigger for the confrontation. He also questions why Qazi did not step in to stop Gullu and Nakul when things spiralled out of control.

The discussion puts the focus on what sparked the fight, alongside the actions of the two contestants involved. With Salman demanding answers from Qazi, the full episode will reveal how the singer responds to being held accountable for his part in the controversy.