GHMC demolishes 3 illegal constructions in Hyderabad in one day

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its crackdown against illegal constructions, demolishing three unauthorised structures on Friday, October 16.

Action was taken against a G+6 building near Aziz Plaza, Feelkhana, Begum Bazar, that was built in a plot measuring 70 square yards, along with three upper floors of a G+5 building in Red Hills. The building was constructed on a plot measuring 90 square yards, the GHMC said.

An unauthorised fourth floor of a building in Chikkadpally was also demolished. The building was constructed on a plot measuring 357 square yards.

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According to a preliminary assessment, 473 ongoing constructions have been identified across the GHMC limits for being unauthorised or deviating from sanctioned plans.

Notices and speaking orders are being issued to these constructions in accordance with the provisions of the CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) Act.

The GHMC has reiterated that enforcement operations will continue across all zones to ensure compliance with building regulations and prevent illegal constructions.