CMC demolishes 390 illegal buildings in Cyberabad

The demolition comes following a building collapse in Anjaiahnagar, killing two people.

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An illegal struture in Kukatpally being razed
An illegal struture in Kukatpally being razed .

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday, October 3, said that it has demolished 390 illegal buildings in Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur zones based on complaints received through Prajavani.

The demolition comes following a building collapse in Anjaiahnagar, killing two people. Commissioner G Srijana said that special teams have been formed to inspect illegal structures and carry out demolitions five days a week.

Officials observed that in many cases, owners obtain permission for a limited number of floors but construct additional floors without approval.

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Some buildings are constructed on small plots with inadequate space, raising concerns over their structural safety. In some instances, such structures have developed a tilt, increasing the risk of collapse.

A significant number of the buildings facing action are being used as hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodation, particularly in areas with a large student and working population. These facilities provide relatively cheaper accommodation, and their demolition could leave students and workers looking for alternatives.

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