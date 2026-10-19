Telangana CEO calls SIR a de novo electoral roll exercise

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy has described the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as an exercise to prepare fresh electoral rolls.

A report in The Hindu quoted the Telangana CEO as saying that voters who failed to return enumeration forms during the ‘enumeration phase’ were classified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories only after field verification.

What is de novo electoral roll revision?

A de novo revision is a process of preparing a new voter list from the beginning. In the process, the existing electoral roll is not used as the base.

Unlike a Special Summary Revision (SIR), which updates an existing list by adding eligible voters and making corrections based on claims and objections, a de novo exercise seeks to establish a fresh record of eligible voters.

During Telangana’s 2002 SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted door-to-door surveys to identify and enrol voters as part of the fresh preparation of electoral rolls.

Since then, de novo exercises have largely been limited to graduate constituencies and service electors.

Also Read Telangana SIR final list: Voters to get speaking orders if excluded

Telangana CEO explains how voters are classified under ASDD during SIR

The Telangana CEO said BLOs distributed enumeration forms (EFs) to voters and collected the completed forms from them during the enumeration phase.

According to him, voters who do not return their forms are placed in the ASDD categories.

He said that details of voters placed under the ASDD categories have been displayed at Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) offices. The information has also been published on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and District Election Officers (DEOs).

The list was also shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and political parties, he added.

Final list

The ongoing SIR in the state is in the final stage, and the notice phase is scheduled to end on November 5.

During this phase, EROs and AEROs are reviewing details of electors who either remained unmapped with voters in the 2002 SIR list or have anomalies in their data.

The final list of the exercise is scheduled to be released on November 9.