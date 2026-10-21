Riyadh airport reopens with limited flights amid Houthi attacks

Saudia and FlyNas were operating flights Wednesday, according to flight-tracking data published by FlightAware.

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A Saudia airline aeroplane flying above the clouds during sunset, featuring a white fuselage with green and blue stripes, a green tail with a palm tree and two swords logo, and Arabic and English text on the side.
Saudia aeroplane

Riyadh: A limited number of Saudi airlines took off and landed at the country’s main airport on Wednesday, October 21, two days after authorities notified airlines that they could resume operations with prior permission.

Saudia and FlyNas were operating flights Wednesday, according to flight-tracking data published by FlightAware. Major carriers, including Lufthansa and Air France, have canceled flights through mid-November.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has been hit multiple times by Yemen’s Houthi rebels this month and shut down on October 10.

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A drop in air traffic could signal longer-term economic consequences for Saudi Arabia, extending beyond the damage caused by the Houthi strikes.

The Houthis have acknowledged attacking the airport, claiming without evidence that Saudi Arabia provided military equipment to government forces through the facility.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Wednesday said it intercepted and destroyed five drones fired towards the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia.

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The coalition, in turn, hit the rebel-held areas in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and provided air cover to a major offensive the Yemeni government launched earlier this month. However, Houthi spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree denied responsibility for the strikes, stating that no military operations were carried out towards Saudi Arabia at the time.

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