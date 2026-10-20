Har Har Mahadev reverberates Charminar skies; netizens ask why

Hyderabad: A group of Hindu worshippers celebrated Ashtami at the foot of one of the pillars of Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar, chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Jai Bhavani.”

The event was organised by the Mitraangan Dhol Tasha Pathak on an early Sunday morning (October 18). It is a Marathi-based community and describes itself as the Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha Group in Hyderabad.

Their Instagram page boasts over 2,000 followers (click here), with a pinned picture of its founder, Ambarish Lahankar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the city during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

One post has the invitation card, calling devotees to gather at the Shri Bhagyalakshmi Mata Temple at Charminar on Ashtami, the eighth auspicious day of the 10-day Dusshera, which concluded on Tuesday, October 20.

A video of the event has since gone viral on social media platforms, showing the ASI monument surrounded by a sea of saffron-clad devotees and citizens.

A group of Hindu worshippers celebrated Ashtami at the foot of one of the pillars of Hyderabad's iconic Charminar, chanting slogans.



The event was organised by the Mitraangan Dhol Tasha Pathak on an early Sunday morning (October 18).



A video of the event has since gone viral on… pic.twitter.com/CuzJqHAj2p — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2026

The post has found its likes and dislikes, with some asking how the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) allowed a religious event of such grandeur to happen in proximity to Charminar. Some tagged Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

The post also found supporters, with some claiming that Charminar was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple.

It should be noted that the ASI has called the temple an unauthorised construction under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act. Any permanent construction or structural extension within a 100-meter prohibited radius of the monument is illegal without prior permission.